Predicting which Denver Broncos WRs will be with the team in three years
Not too long ago, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton was receiving praise for locking in receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick at what ended up being below-market deals, considering how the wide receiver market boomed right after.
That, mixed with Jerry Jeudy remaining on his rookie deal, it seemed as though the Broncos were going to have a controllable and dominant receiver room. However, that never seemed to pan out. Patrick blew out his knee, Sutton struggled with staying on the field, and Jerry Jeudy broke out as the Broncos' new number one receiver.
However, considering that Sutton and Patrick are both approaching 30 and Jeudy will need a new contract in two years, the Broncos' receiver room could look drastically different in just three years. Will any member of a once-promising big three still be in town? Will recently drafted Marvin Mims Jr. be the Broncos' top receiver? Here is a projection on which current Bronco receivers will still be on the team in three years for the 2025 season.
*Note* This only includes receivers who: received 20 or more targets or would have been if they had not spent considerable time on the IR in 2022.