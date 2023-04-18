Predicting the Denver Broncos' starting offense in 2023
Predicting the Denver Broncos' starting offense in 2023 - Offensive line
Garett Bolles, LT
Garett Bolles should return to the starting lineup in 2023 after missing the majority of the 2022 season with a broken leg. I'm not so sure Bolles is going to be with the team after this year. There have been some rumblings to suggest he could be on shaky ground with the team.
Ben Powers, LG
One of the Denver Broncos' biggest free agent additions was left guard Ben Powers, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens. He takes over for Dalton Risner along the offensive line and should bring improvement across the board at this spot.
Luke Wypler, C (prediction)
The next bold prediction I'll make for the Denver Broncos' starting offense is the insertion of rookie center Luke Wypler, who the Broncos will draft in 2023. He's a bit undersized but is incredibly athletic and is someone who can get into space and create running lanes. He may be a perfect fit in Sean Payton's run-first offense.
He won't offer anything special in pass protection, but that could be something he could improve on.
Quinn Meinerz, RG
I think Quinn Meinerz could be the best offensive lineman on the Denver Broncos right now. He became a full-time starter in 2022 and should hopefully be a long-term fixture on the OL for years to come.
Mike McGlinchey, RT
George Paton and Sean Payton hope that Mike McGlinchey can be the long-term answer at right tackle that Denver has needed for almost a decade now. He's a stellar run blocker but leaves much to be desired with pass protection. I trust Sean Payton to get the best out of McGlinchey.