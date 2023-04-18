Predicting the Denver Broncos' starting offense in 2023
The 2023 NFL Draft is about a week and a half away, and the Denver Broncos should round out the remaining holes on their roster during the draft and in the short time after. How will their offense look when week one kicks off?
Most of the offensive starters are set in stone, but there are a few positions where Denver could change or improve realistically. The team itself has undergone quite a bit of change this offseason, starting with the addition of head coach Sean Payton.
Payton's hands are already all over this offense. What other changes could we see in this projected starting lineup for the Broncos in 2023?
Predicting the Denver Broncos' starting offense in 2023 - Quarterback
Russell Wilson
Any talk about Russell Wilson not being the starter of the Denver Broncos come 2023 is ridiculous. Wilson will be the starter in 2023 unless he gets injured or plays so badly during the season that Payton feels the need to yank him from the starting lineup. I don't think either scenario happens and that we're more likely looking at Wilson bouncing back in 2023.