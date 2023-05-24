Predicting the Denver Broncos' record before the bye week in 2023
Weeks 5-8: Jets, Chiefs, Packers, Chiefs
This is probably the toughest stretch of the season for the Denver Broncos. Fortunately, their game against the New York Jets is at home, and I think that game is going to be a coin flip. New York probably wins as they field a slightly better defense and their offensive weapons outnumber Denver's.
I'm going to be bold here and say that Denver wins their home game against the Kansas City Chiefs this coming season. To be fair to Denver, they played the Chiefs close in both games in 2022 while being coached by Nathaniel Hackett and his clown show.
It's not unreasonable to suggest that Denver can squeak by in one of those contests, and I don't have much to say about their matchup against the Packers. Green Bay won just eight games in 2022 with Aaron Rodgers, and I don't think they got better in any aspect. Their defense underperforms and there is a lot of unknowns with Jordan Love.
Record in weeks 5-8: 2-2
Record through weeks 1-8: 5-3
A 5-3 record for the Denver Broncos at their bye week would be a great spot for them to be in. They'd still likely be in a position to compete for the AFC West title and would surely be in a safe spot for a potential Wild Card berth. What do you think?