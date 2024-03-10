Predicting Denver Broncos first three signings of NFL free agency
With free agency right around the corner, the Denver Broncos will begin trying to improve their roster.
2. CJ Gardner-Johnson, DB
A former Sean Payton draft pick, CJ Gardner-Johnson is a versatile and young defensive back that the Denver Broncos should have signed last offseason. With Gardner-Johnson only playing in a handful of games this year, he'd be a cheap but smart addition for the Broncos. With the team cutting Justin Simmons, not having Kareem Jackson anymore, and potentially losing Fabian Moreau in free agency, there is a huge need for the team to address their secondary.
CJ Gardner-Johnson almost makes too much sense, and frankly, there is no reason for the Denver Broncos to not sign the player. He'd help fill a huge position of need and has an obvious connection with Sean Payton.
Across 58 career games, he's got 12 interceptions, 39 passes defended, four sacks, 245 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 14 QB hits. Vance Joseph already has Ja'Quan McMillian and Patrick Surtain II in the secondary, and both seem likely to be foundational, long-term pieces for the Broncos.
In the safety room now, Caden Sterns is rehabbing a major injury and 2023 rookie JL Skinner didn't do much this season. PJ Locke III is a free agent, and he should be brought back if the price is right. However, even if the team sees the return of Sterns and re-signs Locke, CJ Gardner-Johnson should still be signed by the Broncos.