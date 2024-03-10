Predicting Denver Broncos first three signings of NFL free agency
With free agency right around the corner, the Denver Broncos will begin trying to improve their roster.
The Denver Broncos will soon embark on their second free agency under Sean Payton. Let's try to predict their first three signings when the legal tampering period begins. The team has cut Russell Wilson and Justin Simmons recently, signaling the beginning of a new era in the Mile High City. Some have said that the Broncos are going to be rebuilding, but I won't go that far yet.
The team can make a good bit of cap space ahead of free agency and can spend some significant dollars if they want. The Broncos will probably have a more modest free agency period, but that doesn't mean they can't sign some quality starters. There are surely hundreds of NFL free agents this cycle.
Let's try to predict the Broncos first three signings of the 2024 NFL Free Agency period.
1. Sam Darnold, QB
Denver Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright has indicated that free agent QB Sam Darnold could find his way to Denver:
This tweet is also significant:
It seems like, if Allbright's reporting is correct, the Denver Broncos could address their QB position in free agency, and Sam Darnold could be the early favorite. Darnold is still just 26 years old and has thrown nine touchdowns against four interceptions between 2022-2023. With him still being young and showing competency in more stable offensive situations, Sean Payton might jump on the chance to bring Darnold is as the potential QB2 for the Broncos.
And you never know, he might still have some upside.