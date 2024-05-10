Predicting 2024 stat lines for each Denver Broncos rookie draft pick
145th Overall Pick - Kris Abrams-Draine, CB
Prediction: 20 total tackles, 4 passes defended, 1 interception
The Denver Broncos got a steal in the 5th-round of the 2024 NFL Draft with Kris Abrams-Draine, who was largely seen as a top-75 pick. Abrams-Draine is a bit smaller at the position, and could get pushed down in the CB depth chart in 2024, but I have a feeling he can contribute to some degree.
The way I see it, veteran CB Levi Wallace may end up winning the CB2 job, so guys like Abrams-Draine, Riley Moss, and Damarri Mathis may have to battle it out for some primary backup duties.
147th Overall Pick - Audric Estime, RB
Prediction: 127 carries, 533 yards, 4 touchdowns, 10 receptions, 94 yards
Let's go with some more modest production. Currently, the Denver Broncos RB room is deep. Right now, the room features incumbents Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, and Jaleel McLaughlin, and rookies Audric Estime and Blake Watson.
Right now, I bet Perine is at least one odd-man out, but it's still so early for me to definitively say. I do think Estime is someone Sean Payton is already planning to have within the offense, so I don't doubt he'll get some carries. 127 carries is about 7.5 carries per game, and maybe Estime could get some early-down work here and there.