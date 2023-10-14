Potential trade idea sends QB Russell Wilson to the NFC North in 2024
Would the Denver Broncos do this trade; sending Russell Wilson to the NFC North?
In an idea proposed by the Green Bay Packers' FanSided website, the team makes a huge move to trade for QB Russell Wilson in 2024. Would this be a good idea for Denver? This scenario, proposed by Sayre Bedinger, Predominantly Orange's Site Expert, sends Russell Wilson to the NFC North for 2024. Here's what he had to say about the potential trade idea:
"Perhaps the Broncos will be bad enough in 2023 to earn the right to pick either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. The Packers will find out in Week 7 just how good the Broncos are when they travel to Denver to face them. But could that also be a glimpse of the Packers' QB1 in 2024? I don't think it would cost an arm and a leg to trade for Russ, given his contract, but the Broncos could be looking to move on and they certainly would take the extra NFL Draft picks."- Sayre Bedinger
Right now, the Denver Broncos are on pace to pick third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, which puts them in line for someone like Drake Maye, who has largely been seen as QB2 behind Caleb Williams, who is a virtual lock to go first overall. The Broncos would probably love to trade Wilson, as it would not be as hard on their cap space as it would to just cut him outright.
While I think head coach Sean Payton wouldn't hate bringing Russell Wilson back in 2024 seeing as how well he's played this year, it might be hard to pass up the possibility of unloading that big contract and getting a pick or two for him. According to overthecap.com, trading Russell Wilson in 2024 as a post-June 1st designation would force the Broncos to eat $18.4 million in dead money but would allow them to save $17 million on their cap. I guess it would be a net negative in terms of the finances, but it would surely be a better option than cutting him outright.
Cutting him outright in 2024 post-June 1st would force the Broncos to eat $35.4 million in dead money and would save them $0 on their 2024 cap number. Not only that, the Denver Broncos would get some type of haul back for Wilson, so a trade makes exponentially more sense. Plus, the potential haul for Wilson would be that much better if he kept up this efficient play for the rest of the season.
Currently, Russell Wilson is on pace for the following numbers:
371/561, 66.1% completion, 4,114 yards, 38 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 104.5 rating.
Listen, Russell Wilson has not been perfect, but this is elite-level production. I'm sure if this is what Wilson finished with, some teams would surely have interest. This would especially be true for teams who are entering a "make or break" year in 2024. The Packers might be in that boat. Head coach Matt LaFleur is 10-12 in the regular season since the beginning of the 2022 season, and QB Jordan Love does not look too good.
And I don't think he has a super long leash, either. He's in his fourth year and sat for the first three seasons behind Aaron Rodgers. He's nearly 25 years old. If he does not put it together this year, he won't. It's that simple, in my opinion. This might be a scenario to watch out for next offseason..