Potential roster cuts at WR for Denver Broncos to monitor
The 53-man roster deadline is fast approaching. Can the Denver Broncos take advantage of any of the other team's cuts and sign a veteran wide receiver?
Sterling Shepard, Jamison Crowder, Cole Beasley - Giants:
Shepard is a very consistent wide receiver, when healthy. The Giants added a couple of players to their receiving core including rookies Jalin Hyatt and Bryce Ford-Wheaton, former Colts' Parris Campbell, and veterans Jamison Crowder and Cole Beasley. Additionally, they traded for Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.
The Giants' receiver core additionally has Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt, Wan'Dale Robinson, David Stills, and Bryce Ford-Wheaton. One or two from Shepard, Crowder, or Beasley will likely be released. New York has $3.6 million in cap space, but releasing Shepard will save them more money.
Shepard is a way better player overall compared to the guys in the Broncos roster bubble. So it would be an obvious landing spot if released. Both Crowder and Beasley could also make sense, but they are way older, so between the three, I would rather have Shepard.
An extra one ... Jason Brownlee (Jets):
This is a guy that I would definitely want in the Broncos. He went undrafted after the 2023 NFL Draft and signed with the New York Jets. He has shined in training camp, but the Jets have a lot of wide receivers. After the Aaron Rodgers trade, they signed Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb. Additionally, they have 2022 Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.