Potential roster cuts at WR for Denver Broncos to monitor
The 53-man roster deadline is fast approaching. Can the Denver Broncos take advantage of any of the other team's cuts and sign a veteran wide receiver?
Receivers the Denver Broncos could monitor during roster cuts
These wide receivers are proven veterans or talented rookies that with their team's loaded receiver room, might be released, and receiver-needy teams like the Broncos, as I said before, could take advantage by signing them...
Anthony Schwartz, Donovan Peoples-Jones - Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns traded for Elijah Moore prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, additionally, they selected former Tennessee Volunteers Cedric Tillman, with their top draft pick, and David Bell later in the third round.
Between Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones, Schwartz is more likely to be released, but there has been a buzz that DPJ could be traded or even released ahead of the season.
Schwartz, the speedy wideout, a former third-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft, only has three career starts in 25 games. Statistically, he has 14 receptions, 186 yards, and 1 touchdown. Additionally, he has 10 carries, 96 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. Due to his speed, Schwartz has been used a couple of times as a kick returner. Giving Schwartz a fresh start would make a lot of sense, and the Broncos could be a great fit and can be a good upgrade over Montrell Washington at kick returner.
Now, regarding DPJ, he has gone up in the Browns' depth chart, after being a 6th-round pick. A solid starter, but with the additions of Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and David Bell, Cleveland could move DPJ because he is entering the final year of his contract, and they could save more money by letting him go right now.