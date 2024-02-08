3 potential new teams for Broncos' WR Courtland Sutton in 2024
Could Courtland Sutton play for a new team in 2024?
2. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys do need a viable and consistent wide receiver target behind CeeDee Lamb. Courtland Sutton might be that target for Dallas. Now, the Cowboys are in a bit of a cap crunch, but think about this for a second:
For the third year in a row, they won 12 games in the regular season and made the playoffs. The team has Dak Prescott entering the last year of his deal and head coach Mike McCarthy is on the last year of his deal. There doesn't seem to be any indication that the Cowboys are going to jump at extending either.
They might be ramping up to try and make one last run in 2024 with the Prescott/McCarthy duo. Well, one way they could improve is to address their WR2 position. They could sit back in the 2024 NFL Draft and take someone, but I don't think it should be out of the question that they pursue a trade.
They did just trade for veteran WR Brandin Cooks last offseason. Why wouldn't they be willing to do that again?
3. Baltimore Ravens
Last offseason, the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos nearly had a deal in place centered around Courtland Sutton. With the Ravens' WR room being in a similar spot this offseason as they were last offseason, I think the two sides could again pick up the phone and discuss a trade. The Ravens are clearly in a position to win now, as they were one bad gameplan away from making the Super Bowl.
The Broncos would also do right by Sutton in trading him to a contender, as Sutton has been with the team since 2018, so he's never got to experience winning football or a playoff game. The Broncos aren't going to get a ton for Sutton; I think the absolute most they get is a third, but with their cap situation and them needing to redo their WR room, they do have to bring some new faces into it in 2024.