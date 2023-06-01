Fansided
Post-June 1st cuts the Denver Broncos should pay attention to

By Lou Scataglia

Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens / G Fiume/GettyImages
2. Shaq Barrett, EDGE

How about a potential homecoming? Barrett began his career with the Denver Broncos back in 2015 and put up 5.5 sacks and 12 QB hits in his first year with the team. He then latched on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and exploded for 19.5 sacks in 2019.

Since then, he'd had seasons of 8.0, 10.0, and 3.0 sacks, only playing in eight games in 2022 due to injury. If the Bucs were to release Barrett after June 1st, they'd save over $14 million on their cap number. That is huge savings for an aging player.

The Broncos do need to add some juice to their pass rush, and Barrett coming on as a rotational guy/spot starter here and there makes a ton of sense. He's averaged 13 sacks per 17 games over the last four seasons, so he's still got the ability to get to the QB.

Barrett would be great insurance for the Broncos if Baron Browning still hasn't hit his stride yet and Randy Gregory continues to battle injuries.

