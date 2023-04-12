Possible solutions at center for the Denver Broncos in 2023
3. Draft a center in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft
I tend to believe that this is the route the Broncos will take. I think they may end up picking a center in the middle rounds and could be someone who might just be talented enough to start in week one.
Finding a starting center in the third round or even later would be ideal for the Broncos, as they'd have a fresh rookie contract they could milk for three seasons before needing to pay up in a potential extension. Resetting their situation at this position is the best long-term move for the team.
Wisconsin's Joe Tippmann or Ohio State's Luke Wypler could be options in the third round, and given the Broncos' stellar situation at guard, I'd think that one of them or perhaps a different player could slide in and start week one.
George Paton's first round three addition in Quinn Meinerz seems to be a wildly successful pick, so why can't he do it again along the offensive interior?