Possible solutions at center for the Denver Broncos in 2023
2. Stick it out with the current personnel
Right now, the Broncos currently have Lloyd Cushenberry, Kyle Fuller, and Luke Wattenberg on their center depth chart. Fuller has started 12 of 51 games in his NFL career. He's a career backup. Wattenberg is set to enter his second season in the NFL and looked quite rough during his rookie year.
However, you could argue that in the right situation, all three could develop into starting material. With Ben Powers to their left and Quinn Meinerz to their right, the starting center for the Broncos in 2023 could be in excellent hands. The Broncos are likely going back to being a run-first team, and Sean Payton has always crafted top-notch offenses.
Offensive line coach Zach Strief played for Sean Payton for 12 seasons, so he clearly has the trust of his former coach, now boss. Perhaps Payton and Strief have a clear plan in place to have this offensive line humming, and maybe they are willing to bet on one of the three centers on the current depth chart.
You truly never know. It could be an option.