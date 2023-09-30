3 positions the Denver Broncos must upgrade next offseason
Whether it's via trade, free agency, or the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos have to fix these three positions for 2024.
3. Wide receiver
This is a position that the Denver Broncos have housed a bunch of talent in, but injuries and inconsistent play have never allowed this unit to reach their full potential. I don't think it's outrageous to suggest that both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy could be playing elsewhere in 2024. The Broncos could ship one or both at the trade deadline, or perhaps hold onto them and wait until after the season.
They could also decide to keep one or the other. Sutton seems to be more likely to get dealt in a scenario than Jeudy does. Jeudy is a few years younger and is a much better player. Between Marvin Mims Jr and Jeudy, the Broncos would have a solid foundation to build from. And to their benefit, the projected WR free agent class is rather deep.
Some of these names might not be available when 2024 hits, but the Broncos could clear enough cap space to make a signing at this position, perhaps someone like Tee Higgins comes to mind. Obviously, the 2024 NFL Draft could be a spot where Denver looks to upgrade this unit, and to be fair, the first WR draft pick of the Sean Payton era in Denver, Marvin Mims Jr, looks very explosive, so perhaps Payton knows what he's doing there.