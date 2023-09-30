3 positions the Denver Broncos must upgrade next offseason
Whether it's via trade, free agency, or the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos have to fix these three positions for 2024.
2. The entire defensive front
Specifically, the Denver Broncos need to find some help off the EDGE and along the defensive line. The Broncos' pass rush has been one of the worst in the NFL since 2022, and it doesn't look to be getting any better. Randy Gregory has been non-existent this season, and Frank Clark has hardly played.
People seem to be getting excited about Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, but I just don't think the team should be relying on them as the starters going into next season. To me, all of Bonitto, Cooper, and Baron Browning feel like guys you want to fill out the backend of the unit.
Like CB, I think Denver should go into the 2024 NFL offseason as if they need to fill both of their starting EDGE spots. Obviously, the team could also chase someone along the defensive line who is a pass rushing threat. That would be fine.
However, your primary pass rush comes from the guys on the edge, so it's imperative that the Broncos fix that position. The projected free agent market has some names, but nothing overly special. I think if the Broncos want to dip into the FA market to fix their defensive front, they need to be open to signing some players who aren't exactly young. Guys like Danielle Hunter, Za'Darius Smith, and others are quality veterans who are getting up there in age.