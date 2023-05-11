4 players the Broncos were right to move on from, and one they should have kept
The Broncos should have kept DeShawn Williams
With the departure of Jones, it was surprising that the team didn't make a stronger effort to keep defensive lineman DeShawn Williams.
Williams was given a one-year deal by the Carolina Panthers but almost certainly would have preferred to stay in Denver, where he was becoming a key piece of the defense after a solid 2022 season that included 4.5 sacks.
Without Williams, the Broncos have a hole on the defensive line and a player with limited to no playing time in the NFL is going to have to step up and take that spot. Those candidates are going to be Jonathan Harris, Eyioma Uwazurike, Matt Henningsen, Mike Purcell, Elijah Garcia, Jordan Jackson, Haggai Ndubuisi and PJ Mustipher.
Outside of Purcell, that is a very raw list.
Williams would have given the Broncos a proven commodity who also was affordable. He was in his third stint with the Broncos and had been with the team consistently since 2020, working his way up the depth chart and proving himself to the coaching staff.
Obviously, the new coaching staff did not see him as a fit. Hopefully, that was the correct call.