4 players the Broncos were right to move on from, and one they should have kept
Broncos were right to let Dre'Mont Jones walk
Dre'Mont Jones was considered the top offseason priority for the Broncos long before the failed 2022 season came to an end. But as the start of free agency drew closer, it seemed evident that teams were going to easily be able to spend more to get Jones than the Broncos were to keep him.
The Seattle Seahawks ended up being that team, giving Jones a three-year deal worth $51 million. For that price, they can have him.
Jones was a budding star for the Broncos and the team could certainly still use him as his exit has left a hole on the defensive line. But after these comments that he made during an interview with the Seattle media, it's doubtful that most Broncos fans want him around anymore anyway.
The Broncos signed Zach Allen, a nice addition from the Arizona Cardinals, to replace Jones. While Allen does not offer the complete package that Jones had, he is familiar with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and is the ideal style of defensive lineman for this team.