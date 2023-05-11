4 players the Broncos were right to move on from, and one they should have kept
Broncos were right to move on from Chase Edmonds
The Broncos are thin at running back and it would have been nice for the team to be able to hang onto Chase Edmonds, who came over from the Miami Dolphins in the Bradley Chubb trade, but not at nearly $6 million this season.
Edmonds played in just five games for the Broncos and dealt with some injuries as well. The Dolphins signed him to a two-year, $12 million contract ahead of the 2022 season and then started decreasing his snaps as Raheem Mostert was much more effective for the team.
He was traded in a salary dump move by Miami and the Broncos ended up taking him off their hands. But the team was not going to be able to keep him at that rate and instead signed Samaje Perine this offseason at a fraction of that price. He may be a better fit for Payton's offense as well.
Edmonds will get a chance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 after they signed him as a free agent.