4 players the Broncos were right to move on from, and one they should have kept
Broncos were right to cut Ronald Darby
The Broncos lack veteran presence at the cornerback position and that was one of the risks the team took when it cut Ronald Darby. But had Darby been more available during his tenure with the team, he might still be around.
Darby spent two seasons with the Broncos and played in just 16 games due to various injuries. When he was on the field, he was average at best.
The Broncos need more out of that spot and cutting Darby saved the team about $10 million against the cap, making the move a no-brainer. At the same time, there will be added pressure on young cornerbacks Damarri Mathis and Riley Moss in 2023.
The Broncos do have Patrick Surtain, easily one of the best corners in all of football. K'Waun Williams should be the team's starter in the nickel this season and Mathis will get the first chance to be the boundary corner opposite Surtain.
Though Mathis is young, it made sense for the team to take a shot on him rather than paying an oft-injured and aging Darby that kind of money.