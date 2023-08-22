3 players Broncos should try to trade before roster cuts
The Denver Broncos should look around the league and see if they can find teams willing to acquire some of the players on their current roster that may be end up being cut.
Players Broncos should try to trade before roster cuts: Tyler Badie
This one is kind of dicey, because the Broncos would probably like to stash Tyler Badie somewhere after poaching him off the practice squad of the Baltimore Ravens last season, but he also may become a victim of the numbers game.
Badie came into the summer looking like the clear-cut No. 3 running back on the depth chart behind Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine. But undrafted rookie Jaleel McLaughlin cannot be denied at this point.
McLaughlin has looked terrific during the preseason while Badie has been a bit banged up and hasn't done much of anything. There is no doubt that Badie has some untapped talent, but as is the case with many players every season, the team that has them on the roster may just not have the time to realize it.
In my opinion, if Badie were to get cut, he is going to get scooped up off waivers, meaning the team could not slide him to the practice squad. So if the intention is indeed to move on, the Broncos should look for another suitor that has the room for the depth.
If not, the team could choose to keep four running backs as there is not great depth behind Badie with Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington the only other backs on the roster.
Badie will be one of the more interesting names to watch as the Broncos knock their roster down to 53 players.