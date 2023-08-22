3 players Broncos should try to trade before roster cuts
The Denver Broncos should look around the league and see if they can find teams willing to acquire some of the players on their current roster that may be end up being cut.
Players Broncos should try to trade before roster cuts: Albert Okwuegbunam
It should be a surprise to no one that Albert Okwuegbunam lands on this list because he is not going to make this team. The coaching staff seems to prefer basically every tight end on the roster ahead of him.
But he still could bring something to another team as he came out of college as a highly-touted player, it just hasn't worked out in Denver.
He is still just 25 years old and has the combination of size and quickness that another team in the league could take advantage of. There are plenty of teams that don't even have a solid starter in place at the tight end position where Albert O. could settle into.
The Broncos are going to have Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich and Chris Manhertz on the roster. Undrafted free agent Nate Adkins will be on the practice squad in a worst-case scenario for him. There's just no spot for Okwuegbunam and his time in orange and blue has clearly run out.
The Broncos wouldn't get more than probably a seventh-round pick for him in return but offering him to a team such as the Tennessee Titans or Washington Commanders, for example, could net that return.