3 players Denver Broncos should still look to add via trade or off of waivers
- Injuries have severely impacted the Denver Broncos this preseason
- Two players currently on the New Orleans Saints' roster should be on their radar
- Wide receivers should be looked at from all angles
Wil Lutz, Kicker, New Orleans Saints
This one could be obvious and some have already made speculation about it. The Broncos could be in the market for a kicker and even though Brett Maher actually kicked the ball through the uprights in the team's last preseason game, I still don't think he'll be the Week 1 kicker.
The Saints didn't appear to have a kicking competition that was going to get really serious at first but undrafted rookie Blake Grupe has made it one. Will the Saints choose Grupe over the veteran Lutz?
Lutz struggled last season, missing eight field goals but he's still a better option than Maher. If the Saints were to cut him in favor of Grupe, the Broncos could put in a waiver claim and hopefully land him.
If not, the Saints could also shop Lutz around and see what the Broncos were willing to give them. That might answer their own question of who should win the kicking job.
It would be another former Sean Payton player wearing orange and blue and it would be a guy that has made 84.6 percent of his career field-goal attempts. He has a big leg and can make the long kick as well.
The Broncos should be keeping tabs on Lutz no matter what.