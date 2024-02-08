3 players who could follow former Broncos coach to his new team in 2024
This is a huge loss for the Denver Broncos.
2. Justin Simmons, Safety (via trade)
The Eagles made a deal at the trade deadline for a similar type of player as Justin Simmons in Kevin Byard. Both Simmons and Byard are 30 years old, came into the league in 2016, and have at least 28 interceptions. I don't think there's a reason to believe that Eagles GM Howie Roseman won't try to continue to bolster the secondary in the trade market.
Roseman is the most aggressive GM in the NFL, constantly making big moves and building elite rosters. With Simmons having experience with Fangio from 2019-2021, and Parker from 2021-2023, there isn't going to be a player who knows the defensive scheme more than Simmons. Also, consider that Justin Simmons has never played in a playoff game and has just one year left on his deal.
With the Broncos needing to get younger and cheaper, why wouldn't they trade Simmons? Trading him this offseason could save the team $14.5 million on their 2024 cap number. It's a logical move to make, no matter how emotionally tied fans are to the player. Denver should do right by Simmons for his dedication and elite play for the team and make the call themselves.
3. Patrick Surtain II, Cornerback (via trade)
Consider this from earlier during the 2023 NFL season:
According to Over The Cap, the Eagles have a bit over $20 million in cap space in 2024. They could potentially create about $14 million more if they cut Kevin Byard, perhaps in favor of a potential trade for Justin Simmons. They can create more cap space with a few restructures, other cuts and extensions, and free up plenty to make a huge move.
That huge move could be to trade for Broncos CB, Patrick Surtain II, who apparently had interest from the Eagles in his services in 2023. With the Eagles clearly being in a more win-now mode than the Broncos, and Denver needing the draft capital, this could be a move to watch out for. I think we could come up with a plethora of trade packages for Surtain.
Philly has their first-round pick in 2024 and two second-round picks. They also have some players on their roster that the Broncos could have some interest in, so I do think a trade involving Patrick Surtain II could happen. The Eagles would then have to extend Surtain, likely making him the richest defensive back in NFL history.