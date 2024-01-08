3 Players Broncos fans need to watch during CFB National Championship
By Kyle Collis
3 of 4
J.J. McCarthy
Sticking with the quarterback position, J.J. McCarthy has also risen up teams draft boards this year. However, in this case, it isn’t because he is lighting up the stat sheet. During the season, he threw for 2,851 yards and 22 touchdowns. He too is coming off a great game in the Rose Bowl, where he had 221 yards and three touchdowns against a great Alabama defense.
Unless the Broncos are going to trade into the top four picks of the draft, they aren’t going to end up with a chance to get Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels. However, there is a good chance that Penix and McCarthy are available, and the Broncos can have the choice of either. So if you believe the Broncos should draft a quarterback, this is the perfect game for you.