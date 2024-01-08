3 Players Broncos fans need to watch during CFB National Championship
By Kyle Collis
Michael Penix Jr.
The Washington quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., is coming off a masterful performance against Texas, where he threw for 430 yards and two touchdowns. This is something Penix has done routinely this year for the Huskies offense. He led college football in passing yards with 4,648 while also adding 35 touchdown passes, which is tied for third most.
Penix throws an amazing deep ball and doesn’t have a glaring weakness in his game. The concern comes from his injury history and age. Penix has had two season ending ACL injuries on top of a season ending knee injury, which may have kept him in college for more seasons than necessary. By the time the next NFL season begins, Penix will be 24 years old, which isn’t as much of a concern at the quarterback position, but teams still prefer younger players.
If Penix has another great performance on a big stage and is available at the Broncos selection, it would be hard to pass on him regardless of injury history and age.