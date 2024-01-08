3 Players Broncos fans need to watch during CFB National Championship
By Kyle Collis
With the Denver Broncos being officially eliminated from the playoffs this past weekend, many fans have switched their focus to the NFL Draft. The Broncos are projected to have the 14th overall pick, which they can go in multiple directions with. While they don’t have a second round pick, they do hold a third, a fourth, two fifths, and a seventh round pick.
Out of all the potential avenues the Broncos can go down this offseason, there are some options who will be playing this Monday in the College Football National Championship game between Washington and Michigan. This game is filled with talent, but here are the players that Broncos fans should be paying extra attention to.