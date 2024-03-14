Players the Broncos could sign once the new league year opens
Free agency is underway! More cuts will happen today, could the Broncos take advantage of some of these players?
Defense:
A room that should be changed is the defensive line. Jonathan Harris was not tendered, he is a free agent now. DJ Jones is a cut candidate and could be gone soon, or could restructure his contract. Veteran Mike Purcell should not be back, especially with the Malcolm Roach signing. Zach Allen was a bright spot in the room, but the position needs more help in Denver. Arik Armstead, DJ Reader, and Teair Tart are guys that could make sense for the Broncos.
The edge rusher room was not good but not bad, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper were solid, but adding a veteran presence that produces sacks would be huge for the Broncos. Danielle Hunter and Jonathan Greenard would have been huge additions for Denver, but they signed with Houston and Minnesota, respectively. The Chargers are expected to cut or trade Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Mack could make a lot of sense for the Broncos. Among the free agent guys, Jerome Baker, Chase Young, and Tyus Bowser could be good options.
Josey Jewell is gone, as he signed with the Panthers, Alex Singleton led the team in tackles last season, and rookie Drew Sanders did not see much action. The linebacker core is a big question. Is Drew Sanders a starting-caliber linebacker? Devin White, Devin Bush, and Kwon Alexander, among others are still available, could the Broncos sign one of these?
Justin Simmons is gone, PJ Locke is back, and the Broncos signed Brandon Jones. Is Riley Moss ready to be a starting cornerback in the NFL with Patrick Surtain on the other side? Is the safety room set with Jones, PJ Locke, Caden Sterns, and JL Skinner?
Denver missed key guys such as CJ Gardner-Johnson, Darnell Savage, and Jeremy Chinn, as they signed with other teams. If the Broncos would like to sign another safety, especially a veteran one to help these young guys, Micah Hyde, Eddie Jackson, Kamren Curl, and Quandre Diggs, among others are still available.
At cornerback, I do not know if the Broncos will sign a big-name guy or will draft someone. Fabian Moreau was a little bit above average, I would not rule out his return. Sean Murphy-Bunting was a perfect option for the Broncos, but he signed with the Arizona Cardinals. Among the best available corners, Adoree' Jackson and Kendall Fuller could be targets for Denver.