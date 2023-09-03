Peter Schrager predicting breakout year for Broncos TE
Despite not being listed as the TE1 in the depth chart, Greg Dulcich is primed for a breakout season, according to 'Good Morning Football' analyst Peter Schrager.
Ahead of every season, NFL.com, FOX Sports, and Good Morning Football analyst Peter Schrager makes a list of 10 players he thinks will break out. With the NFL Kickoff matchup being this Thursday, September 7, Schrager revealed his list of breakout players for the 2023-24 season ...
In this year's list, Schrager included a Denver Broncos player: second-year tight end Greg Dulcich.
Dulcich, who is entering year two, and despite playing only in 10 games during his rookie year, had 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns. Denver traded for Adam Trautman during the 2023 NFL Draft, signed Chris Manhertz in free agency, and added undrafted rookie Nate Adkins to complete the tight end room alongside Dulcich.
Despite being listed as the tight end number two on the depth chart, Dulcich is in a perfect position to break out and be the team's starting tight end, and be a great weapon for Russell Wilson, especially with Jeudy injured. Trautman will be the two-way (receiving and blocking) tight end for Denver, Manhertz is the blocking tight end, and Adkins is more of a blocking tight end. Dulcich will be the primary receiving tight end, and with Sean Payton calling plays, Greg could be very benefited, as Payton is an offensive mastermind.
To be specific, Shrager has Dulcich at number seven in his top 10 breakout players for 2023 list. Schrager said the following regarding Greg Dulcich and why he will be a breakout player in 2023 ...
""They are going to use him (Greg Dulcich) in a variety of ways in this offense. At UCLA, he was all over the field ... look out for him in the Sean Payton offense ...""- Peter Schrager
When Payton was the head coach in New Orleans, the top tight end had the following yards ...
2006: Mark Campbell, 164 yards
2007: Eric Johnson, 378 yards, 2 TDs
2008: Billy Miller, 579 yards, 1 TD
2009: Jimmy Schockey, 569 yards, 3 TDs
2010: Jimmy Graham, 356 yards, 5 TDs
2011: Jimmy Graham, 1,310 yards, 11 TDs
2013: Jimmy Graham, 1,215 yards, 16 TDs
2014: Jimmy Graham, 889 yards, 10 TDs
2015: Ben Watson, 825 yards, 6 TDs
2016: Coby Fleener, 631 yards, 3 TDs
2017: Coby Fleener, 295 yards, 2 TDs
2018: Ben Watson, 400 yards, 2 TDs
2019: Jared Cook, 705 yards, 9 TDs
2020: Jared Cook, 504 yards, 7 TDs
2021: Adam Trautman, 263 yards, 2 TDs
If Greg stays healthy, what if he becomes a Jimmy Graham-type tight end under Sean?
