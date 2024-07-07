Pending 2025 free agents Denver Broncos fans should worry about losing
We might be getting way ahead of ourselves here, but Broncos fans should seriously worry about losing these players in the 2025 free agency period. It's never too early to look ahead, actually!
The quest to build and sustain an NFL team is a never-ending job, and for the Denver Broncos front office, they may have their hands full next offseason, as quite a few notable players will be free agents. They could take care of some of them now, or during the 2024 NFL Season, but if they don't, Denver would risk losing a ton of high-end players.
Let's look at some 2025 free agents Broncos fans should seriously worry about losing.
Garett Bolles, LT
Garett Bolles started all 17 games for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season, and this comes one year after he played in just five, missing the rest of the year due to a lower leg injury. Bolles also played quite well. He was a liability along the offensive line for Denver until, roughly, the tail-end of the 2019 NFL Season.
And in 2020, he enjoyed the best year of his career, by far, as he earned second-team All-Pro honors and also earned a four-year contract extension, which is set to expire after the 2024 NFL Season. Even with Bolles now being 32 years old, he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, so the Broncos need to do what it takes to bring him back for another few years.
Yes, he may cost a bit since he's one of the better left tackles in the NFL, but that's also a good thing. From Garett "Holds" to what he's turned into now, the Broncos must not let him leave in free agency. It would be a massive mistake.
Ja'Quan McMillan, CB
Ja'Quan McMillian played in just one game in the 2022 NFL Season, but ended up being a huge player in 2023 for the Broncos. He was slid into the primary slot CB duties when K'Waun Williams could not get himself into the lineup, and McMillian delivered, tallying two interceptions, five passes defended, two forced fumbles, 51 total tackles, and seven tackles for loss.
McMillian looked like the perfect Vance Joseph defensive back, and he could surely play even better in the 2024 NFL Season. However, McMillian is also slated to be a free agent in 2025, so I think we can all see the fear here. He's the Broncos second-best defensive back behind Patrick Surtain II, and would be a huge loss.
Fortunately, the slot CB spot is not one that is highly paid in the NFL, so if McMillian does hit the market, he's not going to cost a ton, but even the idea of him leaving is a scary though