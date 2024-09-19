Patrick Surtain II boldly lists his top-5 receivers with shocking omission
Denver Broncos stud cornerback Patrick Surtain II recently listed his top-5 wide receivers and left out a notable name.
Today's NFL features a deep pool of talented wide receivers, making it one of the league's most competitive positions. On the other side, lockdown cornerbacks are hard to find, as they will erase the opposing team's number-one receiver for the entire game. Not every team has one, but the Denver Broncos have one of the best, if not the best in Patrick Surtain II, who is a two-time Pro Bowler and a one-time First-Team All-Pro.
Surtain has been a true lockdown corner for Denver, and the Broncos made him one of the highest-paid players at the position by giving him a four-year, $96 million deal with $77.5 million guaranteed before the regular season started. That deal made the former first-round pick the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL but two days later, the Miami Dolphins extended their guy, Jalen Ramsey, and made him the highest-paid cornerback, giving him a three-year, $72.3 million deal.
Last week, specifically on September 11, Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II was a guest on the 'Why is Draymond Green talking about Football?' podcast with insider Jordan Schultz. One of the things Pat talked about with the four-time NBA Champion and the sports insider is his top five wide receivers in the NFL. Here is his list ...
A key observation from Surtain's list is that he excludes Davante Adams, the Raiders' star wideout, who for many is one of the best. Surtain and Denver face Davante twice per year, as the Raiders and Broncos are AFC West division rivals. Surtain mentions that multiple guys in the position are capable of being successful but are not top five. The Surtain-Adams matchup has been a must-watch ever since Adams joined the Las Vegas Raiders. It is one of the best annual WR-CB battles.
It is always interesting to see top-five wideout lists, but seeing it from a top-tier cornerback who covers these types of guys week by week, with a specific explanation of why each made the list even better alongside a fan list. Here is Surtain's explanation regarding his top 5 wide receiver list ...
"I'd say Tyreek Hill. He's definitely up there. He's probably number one in my book. You gotta go Justin Jefferson. I mean those guys are like 1A, 1B. You can never go wrong with them at number one. I'll say those two. CeeDee Lamb, definitely. He just had a great year. I'll put him up there. Ja'Marr Chase, definitely. I like Ja'Marr's game too. And that last spot is sort of tricky because anybody can be in the last spot for real… If we're going off last year, I'm gonna have to say Amon-Ra"- Patrick Sutrain II
From his list, Surtain and the Broncos will only face Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals, specifically in Week 17 this season, unless Denver makes the Playoffs and has to face one of the other four teams. Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, and Amon-Ra St. Brown were the top three in receiving yards during the 2023-2024 regular season.