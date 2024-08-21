Pat Surtain II had the perfect reaction to Bo Nix being named the starting QB
For weeks, it has felt like everyone within the Denver Broncos organization has known what we all just found out for sure as head coach Sean Payton announced rookie Bo Nix as his starting quarterback for 2024.
Nix is the latest in a long line of quarterbacks for the Denver Broncos since Peyton Manning retired, and he hopes to end the proverbial carousel at the position for this proud franchise. Of course, Nix's teammates have his back and have been rather impressed by what he's been able to do coming in as a rookie this offseason.
Patrick Surtain II, the best player on the Broncos' roster, was asked for his reaction to the news of Nix being named QB1 this season, and he had the perfect response:
Surtain met with the media after both Sean Payton and Bo Nix took the mic, and he also noted that he's personally ready for the season to start and that he believes the team is "poised to do great things".
As it relates to Nix, PS2 has certainly seen a lot of him throughout the course of the offseason. In fact, he noted in his press availability that he has seen Nix take a great command of the offense, which we've all gotten the chance to see on the field both in training camp practices and during the first two preseason games.
Nix impressed Surtain and the rest of his Broncos teammates right away, and Surtain recently recalled a no-look pass the rookie quarterback made back in OTAs that had everyone on the roster believing the hype.
Having the team's best player come out and say this about the rookie quarterback is huge. Even though Von Miller used to be notorious for his optimism regarding the starting quarterbacks who cycled through Denver, you can tell that Surtain has been genuinely impressed by Nix so far.
And it's crucial for him to be saying this. After Super Bowl 50, there was very much an "us and them" sort of mentality happening between the Broncos' defense, which was still elite in the first few years after Super Bowl 50, and the offense, which stunk badly.
That sort of mentality led to a lot of friction in the locker room and probably plenty of disdain from the players toward the coaching staff. Thankfully, that doesn't seem to be an issue here as players are all very much on board with Nix as the team's starter. There was buzz after the game that players were sensing the team had found its quarterback, and the Bo Nix hype train is full steam ahead at this point.