Packers vs. Broncos best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Javonte Williams' week?)
Predicting touchdown scorers in the Broncos-Packers game could be rewarding. Here are this week's top picks.
By Peter Dewey
The Denver Broncos are in a tailspin right now, and they now have to face a young Green Bay Packers team that is fresh off the bye week.
Denver has failed to cover the spread in any game this season, so it may be better to wager on the team in the prop market this season.
One of the most exciting ways to do that is by betting on players to score a touchdown, as you can get favorable odds for them to score – especially on a bad offense like Denver’s.
No matter how you plan on betting on this Broncos-Packers matchup in the prop market, you can come out a winner at DraftKings Sportsbook.
New users that sign up for DraftKings with the link below will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets if they wager just $5!
Here are my top three picks for Week 7 between the Packers and Broncos:
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Packers vs. Broncos
- Javonte Williams (+135)
- Courtland Sutton (+170)
- Aaron Jones (+115)
Javonte Williams anytime touchdown scorer
Javonte Williams has yet to score this season, but he’s played well, rushing for 52 yards on 10 carries in his return from a quad injury last week.
If Sean Payton continues to give him more work, it’s only a matter of time before he finds the end zone.
Green Bay has allowed six rushing scores in five games this season and 4.3 yards per carry. That’s a favorable matchup for Williams, and I think Denver looks to keep the ball on the ground often since Green Bay has allowed the second fewest passing yards in the NFL this season.
Courtland Sutton anytime touchdown scorer
The Broncos offense has not been good this season, but Courtland Sutton has not let that stop him from being productive.
The team’s No. 1 wideout has found the end zone in four of six games, scoring the Broncos’ lone touchdown last week against the Kansas City Chiefs.
He seems to be Russell Wilson’s preferred target in the offense, and he’s the only pass catcher I’d feel comfortable betting on in this game.
Aaron Jones anytime touchdown scorer
On Wednesday, Jones spoke about how he wanted to spark the Green Bay offense in his return in Week 7, and I expect him to do just that.
Jones is a great player to bet to score since he is a threat on the ground and through the air, and now he takes on a Denver defense that is allowing the most yards per carry in the NFL this season.
Injuries have slowed Jones this season, but with A.J. Dillon struggling to be efficient this season, I expect the veteran Jones to get the majority of the work against a soft defense.
Jones may be my favorite bet of the week at +115 odds.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.