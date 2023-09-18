3 overreactions after Denver Broncos' loss in Week 2 to Washington Commanders
Should the Denver Broncos already make major changes after Week 2?
3. The Denver Broncos need to fire DC Vance Joseph after Week 2
I get the idea of Sean Payton hiring Vance Joseph; veteran defensive mind who has head coaching experience. The only issue with that is, Joseph was not a good DC in the past and was a horrid head coach. He's just not the answer at DC for the Denver Broncos, and is a clear downgrade from Ejiro Evero.
It's clear that Evero was doing something better than Joseph currently is with the defense, and the obvious downgrade might end up being the downfall of the 2023 Denver Broncos. Honestly, if Denver has any chance at saving this season, they should just part ways with VJ now instead of later, because I don't think this defense is improving much at all under Joseph.
Defensive backs coach Christian Parker would be a logical replacement for Joseph, and I don't really think Sean Payton should waste much time here. I get that not only are firing coordinators and head coaches during the season doesn't commonly happen, but it'd be truly historic to see a coordinator fired after just two weeks, but I think it needs to happen.
There were rumors that the Denver Broncos were trying to hire Vic Fangio back as their defensive coordinator, and I'm not sure what exactly transpired there, but it's clear that the franchise should have done more to try to bring him back.