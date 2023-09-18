3 overreactions after Denver Broncos' loss in Week 2 to Washington Commanders
Should the Denver Broncos already make major changes after Week 2?
2. The Broncos should bench and cut Damarri Mathis and Kareem Jackson
Damarri Mathis played all of the defensive snaps again in Week 2 and allowed another touchdown and was continually beat in coverage. Well, the Broncos have a rookie cornerback in Riley Moss, who I think needs to get some run as the starter opposite Patrick Surtain II. I think sending Mathis to the bench needs to happen.
It's clear that the entire secondary is weak outside of Surtain and Simmons, and Mathis has been the worst of them all thus far in 2023. Secondly, the Denver Broncos should just cut Kareem Jackson at this point. He's had two helmet to helmet hits this year, and the most recent one in Week 2 led to his ejection and was a huge momentum shifter.
Jackson hit Logan Thomas right in the head as Thomas caught a TD pass from Sam Howell. Jackson truly could have just made a play on the ball and probably could have forced an incompletion. Well, instead, Jackson went head-hunting again for some reason. K-Jack is old, slow, and is just playing irresponsible football at this point.
I don't think he needs to be on this roster anymore. Denver should just cut ties in-season like they did with Melvin Gordon in 2022. I'm not sure what Jackson is bringing to the defense at this point, but with Caden Sterns and K'Waun Williams both out, the Broncos will probably keep Kareem Jackson around, but he's simply not someone who should be on an NFL roster at this point.