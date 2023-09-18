3 overreactions after Denver Broncos' loss in Week 2 to Washington Commanders
Should the Denver Broncos already make major changes after Week 2?
Rev up those fryers, as it's time to overreact once again! The Denver Broncos lost their second-straight game to begin the 2023 NFL season in disappointing fashion to the Washington Commanders. Well, the tables have turned in 2023. The offense is good. Great, I may even say, but the defense looks like swiss cheese, unfortunately.
The team jumped out to a 21-3 lead on the backs of an efficient offense and a suffocating pass rush that sacked Commanders' QB Sam Howell numerous times. Well, late in the first half, it all fell apart. The defense suddenly forgot how to play football and the offense was not as good. The Broncos are now 0-2 after losing two very winnable games.
Three of their next four games will be on the road, two of which coming in Miami against the Dolphins and in Kansas City against the Chiefs. Denver needs to go on a run here if they want to remain afloat by the time the bye week comes around. Let's overreact after Week 2.
1. Not only is Russell Wilson back, but he's an elite QB once again
Russell Wilson is on pace for the following numbers this year through two games:
This would be the best season of his career. He'd have a career-high in touchdown passes and would have the third-highest passer rating and passing yards of his career. This would be a horrible thing, though, if Wilson does put up these numbers and the team misses the playoffs, because it would surely be on the defense.
Wilson is decisive, has a ton of zip on his passes, and is using his legs again to create plays. Sean Payton knows what he's doing on offense and with his quarterback. Russell Wilson has never worked with an offensive mind in the NFL like Payton, and the on-field production is showing.