Outrageous trade idea for Broncos has them acquiring future Hall of Famer
The Denver Broncos could get crazy next offseason.
Sean Payton gets an old friend back in Alvin Kamara
One of the best dual-threat running backs of this generation is Alvin Kamara, who was selected by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints back in 2017. He made five-straight Pro Bowls to begin his career and obviously worked with Payton for years. Well, the New Orleans Saints look headed towards a "blow it up" type of offseason.
They've constantly been way over the salary cap, and they keep kicking the can down the road with having to endure some lean financial seasons. Honestly, I think the Saints cap situation was a huge reason why Sean Payton stepped away and eventually departed from the team. They invested in Derek Carr this offseason, and that hasn't gone well. At some point, GM Mickey Loomis is going to have to make some aggressive moves to get the cap situation fixed.
Well, trading someone like Alvin Kamara would make a ton of sense. In 97 regular season games, Kamara has amassed 5,643 rushing yards, 53 rushing touchdowns, 490 receptions, 4,166 yards, and another 23 receiving touchdowns. Over his career, he's got 9,809 yards from scrimmage and 76 touchdowns.
There's a clear reason why Sean Payton drafted Kamara, and I think he'd have a ton of interest in reuniting with him in Denver if the price is right.