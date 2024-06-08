One burning question for each Broncos position group heading into 2024 season
Inside Linebackers - How big will Josey Jewell's loss be?
The Denver Broncos are already without Drew Sanders, as he tore his Achilles a couple of months ago. The top three inside linebackers are now Alex Singleton, Cody Barton, and Jonas Griffith. Will them losing Josey Jewell impact the unit in a big way? Barton is fine, perhaps as good as Jewell, but you just never know.
Jonas Griffith easily has the highest ceiling of any player here, but man, this unit does worry be a bit now that Jewell is in Caroline, where he reunited with former defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero.
Secondary - Does the team have a drop-off at safety without Justin Simmons?
The Denver Broncos cut Justin Simmons to begin their offseason, and he's still a free agent. The Broncos made two notable moves at safety, signing Brandon Jones, formerly of the Miami Dolphins, an re-signing PJ Locke III on a great contract for both sides. Jones is someone who Vance Joseph can play closer to the line of scrimmage, and Locke himself proved to be a quality blitzer.
Overall, though, will the team suffer a drop-off in play without Simmons? He's been the best in the league at the position for years now, so the answer might be yes, but I just think there is so much unknown here considering how long Simmons was holding down the backend for the Denver Broncos.
Specialists - Does Trenton Gill dethrone Riley Dixon?
Wil Lutz was money in 2023, making nearly 90% of his field goals, but the Denver Broncos do seem to have some competition at punter, making a very late free agency signing with Trenton Gill, who spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears. Dixon seems to be the better punter, but perhaps the much younger Gill has more juice in his leg.
There isn't much more to say about this unit overall, though. The special teams as a whole were very good in 2023, which was a pleasant surprise.