One burning question for each Broncos position group heading into 2024 season
Defensive Line - Are the additions enough to improve the unit?
John Franklin-Myers, Angelo Blackson, and Malcolm Roach were the notable additions in free agency to the defensive line. JFM is a plus defender, and Roach is a very good run defender. Blackson is a well-traveled veteran, so perhaps the Broncos did bring in the players they needed to fix this unit.
If so, and if the run defense isn't bottom of the league, the entire unit could improve. Games in the NFL are won in the trenches, and the Broncos were a liability along the defensive front in 2023, to say the least.
Outside Linebackers - Can the incumbent trio take another step forward?
The trio of Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper did seem to show some progress in 2023. Can the young trio again take a leap in 2024? Perhaps if the defensive line is fixed, the outside linebackers will have it easier. Cooper and Bonitto each had at least eight sacks in 2023, which was nice, but overall, the Broncos pass rush was near the bottom in the NFL.
It simply was not good enough. Perhaps rookie EDGE Jonah Elliss can emerge as the go-to player in this unit.