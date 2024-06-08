One burning question for each Broncos position group heading into 2024 season
Offensive Line - Who emerges as the starting center?
All of Alex Forsyth, Luke Wattenberg, Sam Mustipher, and Nick Gargiulo could compete for the starting center job this offseason. And you never know, one or more of them could settle into more of a backup guard role if anything. I do think the team wants to see Forsyth emerge as the starting center, who was college teammates with Bo Nix from Oregon.
However, there hasn't been much clarity if any about this unit. It'll be interesting to follow this battle, even if it's not a sexy position.
Tight End - Does Lucas Krull or Greg Dulcich stabilize the unit?
Please, I am begging Lucas Krull and Greg Dulcich to both take huge leaps in 2024. It would round out the Denver Broncos play-makers and could boost the unit in a major way. Dulcich has hardly played over his first two seasons due to hamstring troubles. Krull is the epitome of a developmental player, but there has to be a reason why Sean Payton brought him over, right?
Wide Receiver - Can anyone be a bona-fide WR1 for Bo Nix?
The Denver Broncos are not lacking at wide receiver, but they are lacking in the WR1 department. Courtland Sutton was the team's best wide receiver in 2023, but he's not a clear-cut WR1 anymore. The 2020 ACL injury he suffered does still seem to be impacting him years later.
The best bet to emerge as the WR1 in 2024 and beyond is Marvin Mims Jr, the Broncos speedy WR who earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2023 for his work as a returner. Mims being able to carve out a huge role as a receiver in 2024 is the most ideal scenario I can think of for this group.