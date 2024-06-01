One Broncos player on the roster bubble at each position group in 2024
Cornerback: Damarri Mathis
The Broncos' decisions to draft Riley Moss in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL Draft and Kris Abrams-Draine in the 5th round of the 2024 NFL Draft have put Damarri Mathis firmly on the roster bubble this coming season. Mathis was horrid early last year and was benched for Fabian Moreau. The Broncos are trying to protect themselves a bit this season by signing veteran Levi Wallace, but Mathis needs a great offseason.
Safety: Omar Brown
I'm putting Omar Brown on the roster bubble already because the safety position is one where the Broncos really don't have a ton of clarity right now. This is one of those "one injury away" positions nobody really is talking about, but with Caden Sterns not a full participant early in OTAs, it makes you wonder. The team should be expecting progression from JL Skinner, but with Delarrin Turner-Yell not likely to be ready early in the season, an undrafted player like Omar Brown could come in and make some noise. He already has an interception off Zach Wilson in practices.
Special teams: Riley Dixon
The Broncos went and signed former Bears 7th-round pick Trenton Gill as competition for Riley Dixon this offseason. Any way the Broncos can add cap space now so they can roll it over to 2025 is going to be a win, and if the team can get both better and cheaper in the punting department, it's a huge win.