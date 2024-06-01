One Broncos player on the roster bubble at each position group in 2024
One of the most interesting aspects of the NFL offseason is how teams will decide which 53 players to keep on their active rosters at the end of OTAs, training camp, and preseason games. When you're going into an offseason as critical as the one the Denver Broncos are facing in 2024, it feels like there's no room for error in which guys you choose to keep and which ones you let go.
With OTAs underway and teams already making their roster intentions for September at least a little bit known through free agency and the NFL Draft, let's take a look at what Denver Broncos players could be on the roster bubble this offseason.
Broncos on the roster bubble at each position ahead of the 2024 season
Quarterback: Jarrett Stidham
It's going to be a fascinating offseason for Jarrett Stidham. The Broncos have promised Stidham absolutely nothing when it comes to a starting role this year. The fact that they opened up OTAs with each of Stidham, Zach Wilson, and Bo Nix each getting a day to run the 1st-team offense is indicative of just how "in danger" Stidham is of losing his spot on this team. If he plays well, it's a win-win for the Broncos. They could either keep him around or trade him to the highest bidder.
If Stidham struggles this offseason, I don't think the Broncos would hesitate to take the $5 million in savings if they cut him. They can save $6 million by trading him.
Running Back: Javonte Williams
Javonte Williams looked like he was going to quickly become one of the best young running backs in the league during his rookie year in Denver. Williams was breaking tackles and dragging defenders every single week. He suffered an unfortunate injury in 2022 and was not himself -- at all -- in the 2023 season. Even giving Javonte some grace for coming back as quickly as he did from injury, if you're not explosive at the running back position, you aren't going to be able to stay on the field.
With the additions of Audric Estimé and Blake Watson in this rookie class, Williams needs a great offseason to stick around this season.