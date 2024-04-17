Oddsmakers predict Broncos will take quarterback in in first round of 2024 NFL Draft
By Reed Wallach
The Denver Broncos are at a crossroads in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Denver has been linked to quarterbacks throughout the entire pre-draft process with second year coach Sean Payton likely getting a chance to choose his new QB1 for the future after the team let go of Russell Wilson earlier in the offseason. While the Broncos are devoid of the assets to move into the top five likely, the team may have a chance to select the likes of Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. at pick No. 12, two Heisman Trophy finalists.
Nix has been linked to the Broncos the most, as many believe that the Oregon prospect is an ideal fit for Payton’s offense. However, Nix’s draft slot is all over the place as he is seen as a coin flip to make the first round.
Could Nix be in play for the Broncos later in the first round or even in the second round, thus making it more likely that the team fortifies the defensive line with a prospect like Jared Verse or Laitu Latu?
The team has been linked with quarterbacks the most, but the draft board may not break for the team to select one at No. 12 and may need to address its quarterback situation later on in the draft.
There’s a ton of intrigue around the Broncos, a fork in the road for not just the team but the entire draft board may change drastically depending on what Denver does.
A few days out, here’s the updated odd for what position the Broncos will use its first pick on in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Position of first drafted player on Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft
- Quarterback: -110
- Defensive Line/Edge: +300
- Cornerback: +430
- TIght End: +1000
- Wide Receiver: +1300
- Offensive Lineman: +1300
