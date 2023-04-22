4 observations for Denver Broncos ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
Depth in the trenches is probably the biggest need
This is where having only five picks is going to get tricky, cause the Broncos have more than five needs that should be addressed.
If Paton is offered a chance to get more picks through a trade, he should take that because this team is going to need to fill some holes with some potential prospects.
On the offensive line, the Broncos have a solid starting core, aside from perhaps the center spot. But the backup offensive linemen might not be much more than a bunch of practice squad guys.
While it would be great to see a young player like Isaiah Prince or Luke Wattenberg step up and work their way into the rotation, there are likely better players to be had in the draft.
The other offensive linemen on the roster are Christian DiLauro, Parker Ferguson, Quinn Bailey, Kyle Fuller, Will Sherman and Casey Tucker. There isn't much to write home about there.
The same can be said for the defensive line. D.J. Jones and Zach Allen are starters, but then what? The team could use a great second season from Eyioma Uwazurike but if he still isn't ready, the waters get murky.
The other defensive linemen currently on the roster are Mike Purcell, Jonathan Harris, Elijah Garcia, Matt Henningsen and Jordan Jackson.
That looks a lot like the rest of the offensive line behind the starters. A bunch of guys who will be fighting for back-end roster spots and practice squad spots in camp.
Another offensive swing tackle and and another defensive end or defensive tackle could be needed out of this class as well.