4 observations for Denver Broncos ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
Cornerback is going to be a must
The Broncos have Surtain, but on the other side is last year's fourth-round pick, Damarri Mathis. Though Mathis is a promising young player, the team is one injury away from what could be a major disaster.
There is not enough proven depth behind the starters so the Broncos are going to need to address this in the draft, likely with one of their third-round picks.
Tyrique Stevenson of Miami, Garrett Williams out of Syracuse and Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson are three prospects the Broncos could consider in that range. The Broncos could wait until the fourth round to get a corner, but they probably don't want to wait much beyond that.
K'Waun Williams will be the team's nickel corner and be able to continue off his solid season last year. But the only other cornerbacks on the roster are Essang Bassey, Ja'Quan McMillian, Tremon Smith, Delonte Hood and Faion Hicks.
The team certainly needs another option to be a boundary cornerback.