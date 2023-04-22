4 observations for Denver Broncos ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
Broncos may have to roll with Lloyd Cushenberry
The Broncos did not sign a center in free agency, instead spending big money on a new guard (Ben Powers) and a new right tackle (Mike McGlinchey). While most fans out there believe the team needs to add another center, with only five picks at their disposal, it may not be the best move George Paton can make.
The Broncos could take a guy like Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz or Olusegun Oluwatimi out of Michigan, but they would almost certainly have to use the No. 67 or No. 68 pick to take them, if they're even still on the board.
After that, there could be a big dropoff at the position and the Broncos may not be able to get a guy that is any better than what they already have in Cushenberry and there are other positions of need.
As a result, Cushenberry could find himself as the starting center, at least to open training camp, by default.
The Broncos used a third-round pick to select Cushenberry in 2020 and he hasn't exactly set the world on fire with his play. He was placed on injured reserve last season and despite being healthy enough to come back and play, the team just left him there.
Cushenberry would be a player with a lot to prove if the Broncos elect to go with him in 2023.