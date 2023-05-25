Notable former Denver Broncos who will face the team in 2023
Lions: John Fox
John Fox was the head coach of the Broncos for four years (2011-2014). Caught in a tough situation at quarterback after Josh McDaniels drafted Tim Tebow in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Fox’s Broncos won a playoff game in 2011 against the Pittsburgh Steelers when Tebow threw a nice pass to Demaryius Thomas on the first play of overtime.
Fox’s luck got better the next year as Peyton Manning became a free agent and signed with the Broncos. While he didn’t win a Super Bowl with the Broncos, Fox got the team to the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks. But we definitely have to commend him for being a reason Manning chose Denver in the first place.
Raiders: Josh McDaniels
Ohhhh boy. This one is painful. The Josh McDaniels-as-head coach of the Broncos thing was an awful experiment. There were so many bad things that came out of Dove Valley back in the day after McDaniels was fired. He was just not suited for the head coach position at his young age at the time.
Like mentioned above, he drafted Tim Tebow in 2010. However, that wasn’t the worst of it (given that it led to Peyton Manning). The worst of it was how disgruntled his presence made guys such as quarterback Jay Cutler, wide receiver Brandon Marshall, and tight end Tony Scheffler. At the end of the day, all three of those players were traded, which did not sit well with anybody.
McDaniels classlessly celebrated on the field during a regular season victory over the New England Patriots, which was an awful thing to witness. It was immature.
Under McDaniels, the Broncos were also caught cheating: In London, word got out that the team was recording the walk-through of the 49ers. Remember, McDaniels and the Patriots have a history of cheating.
I can speak for everybody that we’re glad that experiment did not last long.