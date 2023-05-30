Non-Russell Wilson reasons why the Broncos may struggle in 2023
2. More devastating injuries
The Broncos were the most injured team in the NFL last year. They've made changes on the staff to try and fix that, including replacing Loren Landow, but there's always the possibility that the Broncos suffer significant injuries again.
What if Wilson ends up missing a chunk of the season? What happens if Patrick Surtain II breaks a finger and is out for a few weeks? Even little injuries can pile up, which could end up being just bad luck or another reason with the conditioning and practice schedules.
Sean Payton-coached teams haven't really been known to suffer a ton of injuries, so I'm confident that Denver will at least rank in the middle of the pack in this category, but at the end of the day, if the team's best players are hurt and are not on the field, then the chance at success is very low.
Great coaches can overcome a lot, but injuries are tough for anyone to overcome.