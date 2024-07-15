NFL power rankings: Where do the Denver Broncos fall in the AFC West?
2. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are the second-best team in the AFC West. They've got the second-best head coach, second-best roster, and perhaps even the second-best QB when the 2024 NFL Season comes to an end. Denver went 8-9 in 2023, and this was after a brutal 1-5 start. The Broncos did add some noticeable talent on both sides of the ball and did not appear to be rebuilding at any point this offseason.
Calls for the team to rebuild were just not logical to begin with. The team at least has an identity now, and will finally try to make it work with a rookie QB in Bo Nix. For years, Denver tried and failed to make it work with veteran re-treads including Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, and Case Keenum, among others.
The team may have not taken the right QB in Nix, but it's good that they have finally gone this route. Can Denver finish with a winning record in the 2024 NFL Season?
1. Kansas City Chiefs
A team that has won three Super Bowls over the last five seasons, there is not a single argument in the universe to put any team but the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1 in the AFC West power rankings. The Broncos did end their years-long losing streak against the Chiefs, which was something to behold.
And in 2023, the Chiefs were an extremely beatable team. However, even an off year for the Chiefs was enough to win the Super Bowl. It's scary to think about how many more of these things they can win. They could become the first team in the history of the NFL to win three Super Bowls in a row.
Just think about that for a second. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are arguably the best QB/HC duo in NFL history, and they have shown no signs of slowing down.