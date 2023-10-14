NFL Network's Steve Smith Sr went way too far in criticism of Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy may be underachieving in the NFL, but this was just uncalled for from Steve Smith Sr.
On Thursday Night Football, NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr crossed so many lines in his criticism of Denver Broncos' wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy. It was painful to watch. I guess professionalism in journalism doesn't exist anymore. This was brutally pathetic from Steve Smith. Sure, you can agree with Smith and think that Jeudy is "just a guy" and has underachieved based on his first-round billing back in 2020.
However, Steve Smith saying what he did about Jerry Jeudy on live TV and on a national platform was just horribly unprofessional. Here's what the former NFL wide receiver said about Jeudy, who has been wrapped up in trade deadline rumors for a while now:
""His response…was 'Ninja,'… Yes, I'm using word 'ninja.' That's I'm just using the word ninja. 'I don't mess with you.' And it was a curse word. So, I like 'alright,' and then He repeated it.- Steve Smith Sr
"So I'll say it again. 'I'm sorry that I said you were a JAG, just a guy, who's an average wide receiver they used a first-round pick on that isn't doing anything. I hope today that you actually show up in a way that you haven't shown up in the last couple of years since they drafted you.
"So if you ever got a problem with Agent 89, I'm sorry for saying that you're an average wide receiver they eventually will move on and when teams call me and ask, should they trade for you? I will say 'No, don't trade for Jerry Jeudy because he's mentally unable to handle constructive criticism from people who watch specifically can he be a wide receiver.'
"He could be a wide receiver. He's a tier three. Go back into the studio. I'm done now. Thank you."
After the comments were uttered, Jeudy was seen dancing near the sideline where NFL Network personnel were located:"
To me, this is way out of bounds for someone who not only was on national television but literally works for the NFL. Does the NFL endorse their employees talking like this on their shows? Furthermore, both Smith and Jeudy are WRs, and there seems to be a strong bond between players across the league who play the same position.
Smith is also the elder in this situation, so you'd think he'd act a bit more mature here, right? Jerry Jeudy is still clearly a bit immature himself. He's 24 years old. He's very young, has a lot of money, and clearly has some level of fame. Some of that clearly goes to a player's head at some point, right? I'm not excusing Jerry Jeudy for what he did or his sub-par performances in 2023, but man, Steve Smith Sr does not look like the bigger person here, at all. Shame on him.